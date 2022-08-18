Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AGTI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.17.

AGTI stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. Agiliti has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $26.34.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.66 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $143,114.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,025 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $143,114.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,025 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 20,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,844 shares in the company, valued at $556,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,581 shares of company stock worth $1,642,086. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

