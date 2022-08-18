Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.23.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $79.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.36. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.68%.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.