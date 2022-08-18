Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Shares Down 1.4%

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Rating) shares were down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.25 ($0.21). Approximately 642,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,528,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.21).

The firm has a market cap of £168.70 million and a PE ratio of 1,725.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.20.

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

