Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $242,162.00

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $242,162.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000748 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,944.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.73 or 0.07961592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00168302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00022757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00257407 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.00695943 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.16 or 0.00554201 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001008 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

