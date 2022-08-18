Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Price Target Raised to €1.85 at Citigroup

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from €1.50 ($1.53) to €1.85 ($1.89) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, June 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.69) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €1.90 ($1.94) to €1.85 ($1.89) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Air France-KLM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.50.

Air France-KLM Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.

Air France-KLM Dividend Announcement

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.5641 dividend. This represents a yield of 49.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

