Akoin Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (AKN)

Akoin (AKN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Akoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Akoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Akoin has a market cap of $1.24 million and $13,000.00 worth of Akoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00722550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Akoin

Akoin’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,798,478 coins. The official website for Akoin is www.akoin.io. Akoin’s official message board is medium.com/akoinofficial. Akoin’s official Twitter account is @AkoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Akoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Akoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by a marketplace of tools and services for entrepreneurs, business owners, and social activists as they connect and engage across the rising economies of Africa and beyond. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.