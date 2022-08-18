Alchemix (ALCX) Trading Down 13.6% This Week

Alchemix (ALCX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30.17 or 0.00128246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $45.59 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,534.08 or 1.00044990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004304 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00129453 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00034833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00069961 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,700,714 coins and its circulating supply is 1,511,130 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi.

Alchemix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

