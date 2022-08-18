Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ANCTF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCTF traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,231. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $48.35.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.43 billion during the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

