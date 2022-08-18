Alium Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $98,882.00 (ALM)

Alium Finance (ALM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Alium Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Alium Finance has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alium Finance has a market cap of $51,208.13 and approximately $98,882.00 worth of Alium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alium Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.67 or 0.00722483 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Alium Finance Profile

Alium Finance’s total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,285,000 coins. Alium Finance’s official Twitter account is @aliumswap.

Alium Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alium Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alium Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alium Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alium Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alium Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.