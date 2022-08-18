Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Research Coverage Started at Melius

Melius assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALGT. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.80.

ALGT opened at $105.98 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $102.99 and a one year high of $215.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.61 and its 200-day moving average is $142.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $259,817. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

