Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CFO Leah Jones Sells 3,921 Shares

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $69,205.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Leah Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Leah Jones sold 24 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $423.60.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MDRX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 994,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,810. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 37.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

