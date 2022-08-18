ALLY Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (ALY)

ALLY (ALY) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $6,409.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ALLY has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,797.63 or 0.99879820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003659 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00127235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00032712 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00071894 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALLY is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. ALLY’s official website is getally.io.

Buying and Selling ALLY

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

