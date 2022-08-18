Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Delta Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.9% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $121.38. 374,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,695,206. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

