Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $42.46 million, a P/E ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 1.47. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

