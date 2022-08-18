Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

AIMC opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.07. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $62.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $498.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,663,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,651,000 after buying an additional 550,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,982,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,880,000 after buying an additional 67,144 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,463,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,661,000 after buying an additional 123,852 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,434,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,703,000 after buying an additional 726,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,774,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,076,000 after purchasing an additional 45,575 shares during the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

See Also

