Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.
AIMC opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.07. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $62.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,663,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,651,000 after buying an additional 550,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,982,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,880,000 after buying an additional 67,144 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,463,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,661,000 after buying an additional 123,852 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,434,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,703,000 after buying an additional 726,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,774,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,076,000 after purchasing an additional 45,575 shares during the last quarter.
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).
