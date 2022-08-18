Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.02

Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.02 and last traded at $38.62, with a volume of 178605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

Altus Midstream Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.84. The company has a market cap of $627.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 3.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Midstream

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

