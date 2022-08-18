Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Insider Buys $300,001.92 in Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated bought 12,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,003,019 shares in the company, valued at $189,511,489.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.50 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter worth $99,000. 37.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

