Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24, Yahoo Finance reports. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Amcor updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.84 EPS.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Amcor by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 33.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Amcor by 23.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Amcor by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Amcor by 58.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

