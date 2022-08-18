Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.83

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.83 and last traded at $89.18, with a volume of 339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.22 and its 200 day moving average is $82.36.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

