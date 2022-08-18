American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,546 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of American Electric Power worth $90,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,292.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,782.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $104.33 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.72.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.