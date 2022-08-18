AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,467 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.59% of Kontoor Brands worth $13,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 552.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 1,387.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 8.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KTB opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Williams Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair cut shares of Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

