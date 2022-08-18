AMG National Trust Bank Buys 41,737 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 317.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,737 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20,304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Amdocs by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,502 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $803,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOX. Oppenheimer restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 36.24%.
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.
