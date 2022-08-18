AMG National Trust Bank Has $4.85 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Simmons Bank raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

