AMG National Trust Bank Sells 966 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,630 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after buying an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $993,440,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,738,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $938,890,000 after buying an additional 165,106 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE AXP opened at $163.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.80 and a 200-day moving average of $168.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

