Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

Amkor Technology has a payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amkor Technology to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $169,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,388.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $1,668,840. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $537,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 17.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 156.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

See Also

