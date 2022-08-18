Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Analog Devices by 132.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 14,400.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 97.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.37.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices stock opened at $170.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.59. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

