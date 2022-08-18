Analysts Offer Predictions for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bowman Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowman Consulting Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.83 million, a PE ratio of 322.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15.

In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,367,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,229,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 386,115 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 746,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 33,633 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 359,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 113,893 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

