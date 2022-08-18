Analysts Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target at $22.27

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.27.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Macquarie downgraded 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in 2U by 122.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in 2U by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 420,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 179.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter.

2U Stock Down 8.4 %

TWOU opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. 2U has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $616.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. 2U had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $241.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 2U will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Company Profile

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Further Reading

