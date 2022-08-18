Analysts Set Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Price Target at C$16.75

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CGX. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Cineplex Stock Down 4.1 %

Cineplex stock opened at C$10.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$674.18 million and a PE ratio of -3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.27. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$10.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.33.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

