Analysts Set Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Price Target at $4.19

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Noble Financial cut Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 41,109 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 172,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth $626,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 9.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 609,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 50,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 61.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 446,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 170,585 shares in the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $845.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $7.64.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

