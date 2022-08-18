Analysts Set Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Target Price at $105.09

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.09.

HEINY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Heineken from €92.00 ($93.88) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Heineken from €120.00 ($122.45) to €125.00 ($127.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($96.94) to €98.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Heineken from €104.50 ($106.63) to €105.60 ($107.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of HEINY opened at $49.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Heineken has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $59.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.1973 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

