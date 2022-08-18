Analysts Set Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Target Price at C$23.50

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Price Performance

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at C$19.38 on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$16.06 and a 52 week high of C$24.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The stock has a market cap of C$3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Increases Dividend

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.0484 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Summit Industrial Income REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

(Get Rating)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Featured Articles

