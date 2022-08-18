Analysts Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Target Price at $7.85

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REAL shares. B. Riley set a $3.00 target price on RealReal in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen downgraded RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on RealReal to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Insider Transactions at RealReal

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $38,725.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 696,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $38,725.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 696,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $51,622.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,992,169.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,995 shares of company stock valued at $202,532. Insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

RealReal Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 758.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.42. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $301.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.30.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts expect that RealReal will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

