Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Shares of AOMR stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22. Angel Oak Mortgage has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $18.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AOMR shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag purchased 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $87,577.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,341,030 shares in the company, valued at $102,701,009.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 30,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 50.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 62,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 48.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 21.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

