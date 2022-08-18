Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Angel Oak Mortgage Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. Angel Oak Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag bought 30,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $395,025.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,344,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,408,562.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 79.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after acquiring an additional 377,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 627,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 30,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 50.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 62,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 48.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

