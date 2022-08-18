Anne M. Holloway Sells 400 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,599.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AWR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.22. 95,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,100. American States Water has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.48.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). American States Water had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 71.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American States Water by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in American States Water by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in American States Water by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in American States Water by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

