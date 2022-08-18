Aperam S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.48 (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4804 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Shares of APEMY stock opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aperam has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $65.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Several analysts recently commented on APEMY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aperam from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($68.37) to €68.00 ($69.39) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aperam in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Aperam from €57.00 ($58.16) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

