Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up about 1.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 67.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 96.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 28,710 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $642,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 952.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 43,060 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 41.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.71. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -51.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,101,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 541,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,808,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,137,400. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.69.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

