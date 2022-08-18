Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Mark Steven Lynch Sells 1,130 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $60,172.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,232.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Steven Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Appian alerts:

On Thursday, August 11th, Mark Steven Lynch sold 8,870 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $494,857.30.

Appian Stock Down 1.5 %

APPN opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.55. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $115.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.97 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,860,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Appian by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APPN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.