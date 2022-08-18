Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $26.06. 1,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 234,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,000. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 46.86% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.