Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.54

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.54 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.23). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 17.10 ($0.21), with a volume of 145,103 shares.

Applied Graphene Materials Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.56.

About Applied Graphene Materials

Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.

