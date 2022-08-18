Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82-$2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.25 billion-$7.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion.

AMAT traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.27. 9,967,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,072,029. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Applied Materials has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $94.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.04.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $261,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

