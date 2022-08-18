Arbidex Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $403.00 (ABX)

Arbidex (ABX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Arbidex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Arbidex has a total market capitalization of $13,276.52 and approximately $403.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arbidex has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arbidex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,776.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003637 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00127465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032768 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00071890 BTC.

Arbidex Coin Profile

ABX is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo. Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arbidex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbidex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arbidex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arbidex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.