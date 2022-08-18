Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Shares Up 6.4%

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.11 and last traded at $35.11. 673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Arcadis Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Arcadis Company Profile

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Europe & Middle East, The Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL. It offers architectural based design consultancy services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

