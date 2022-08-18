Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.13

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 7619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARQT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a current ratio of 10.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, SVP Masaru Matsuda sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $35,415.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,177.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Masaru Matsuda sold 1,795 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $35,415.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,177.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 341,971 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $7,287,402.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,846,676.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,963 shares of company stock worth $8,089,958 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

