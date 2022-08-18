Ardor (ARDR) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $119.61 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00108688 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00021720 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000613 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001467 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00246861 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00032508 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009023 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000107 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ardor Coin Trading
