Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.27-$5.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.92 billion-$9.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.35 billion.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ARW traded up $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $115.09. The company had a trading volume of 472,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,032. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $105.33 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

