Arthur S. Leibowitz Purchases 3,000 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) Director Arthur S. Leibowitz purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $14,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,556.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Organogenesis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Organogenesis by 245.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 80.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Organogenesis

ORGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Organogenesis to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Organogenesis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

Featured Articles

