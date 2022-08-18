Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASND. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,069.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 550.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 3.2 %

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $96.79 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $178.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a current ratio of 9.66.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

