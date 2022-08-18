ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of ASML by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $558.00 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $228.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $510.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $577.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

